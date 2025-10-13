Mexico steps up relief efforts as death toll from heavy rains rises to 44

Authorities are prioritizing 139 municipalities in the states of Veracruz, central Puebla, Hidalgo and Queretaro, and north-central San Luis Potosi to restore basic services and deliver aid to affected residents, the federal agency said in a statement.

State authorities reported 44 deaths, of which 18 were in Veracruz, 16 in Hidalgo, nine in Puebla, and one in Queretaro, the CNPC said.

On Sunday, authorities intensified cleaning and sanitation efforts in the hard-hit areas to facilitate the relief efforts, census taking, and providing direct aid.

Tropical storm Raymond recently whipped through the Mexican Pacific, dumping heavy rains in the region.

It was reported earlier, at least 41 dead, dozens missing in Mexico floods, landslides.