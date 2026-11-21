“Today, I am a candidate to champion a new and revolutionary idea,” de Villepin wrote in a statement on his campaign website. “We have the right to believe in hope again.”

De Villepin, who previously served as France’s foreign minister, founded his political movement, La France Humaniste, in June 2025. His campaign platform sets out 185 proposals, including plans for pension reform.

To appear on the ballot, de Villepin must secure endorsements from at least 500 eligible elected officials. The Constitutional Council will verify the endorsements and publish the final list of candidates, according to the French government’s election guide.

The first round is scheduled for April 18, 2027, with a runoff on May 2 if no candidate wins an outright majority.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Spain will hold a snap general election on November 29, testing whether Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez can secure another term or conservative challenger Alberto Núñez Feijóo can build a parliamentary majority.