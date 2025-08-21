Days of Kazakhstan Cinema open in Bishkek

Addressing the attendees, Marat Assanaliyev, Deputy Director of the Cinematography Department of the Kyrgyz Ministry of Culture, Information, Sport and Youth Policy said: “The Days of Kazakhstan Cinema in Kyrgyzstan is a vivid example of a creative dialogue and international cultural cooperation between the two countries.”

For his part, Acting President of the Shaken Aimanov Kazakhfilm Studio Aidar Omarov highlighted that Kazakh and Kyrgyz cinema, as two halves of one whole, have a long history, a prosperous present and a bright future.

“It is remarkable that Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan have started to jointly shoot commercial films, expanding their audience. We, creative people, are only pleased by this, as well as the opportunity to organize the Days of Kazakh Cinema in Bishkek. I believe and hope that in the future there will be many large joint projects. As an actor, I would like to act in Kyrgyz films, show myself and learn more about the culture and history of this country, and remain in the history of Kyrgyz cinematography,” actor Bakhyt Khadzhibayev said.

Photo credit: Gulmira Abdrakhmanova / Kazinform

The event began with the screening of the historical epic Kazakh Khanate. The Golden Throne, featuring the period of emergence of the Kazakh Khanate in the 15th century, the fight for the Great Steppe, the formation of the Kazakh statehood, return of the ancient throne, lost cities and its capital Syganak.

According to film director Rustem Abdrashev, on the first day of the screening, the second part of the historical film about the Kazakh Khanate was presented to the Bishkek public, directed by Sapar Koichumanov from Kyrgyzstan.

The Days of Kazakhstan Cinema will run on August 21-22, during which films Nabat Operation by Rashid Suleimenov and Zhambyl. New Era by Zhandos Kussainov will be screened.

The event is organized with the support of the Kazakh Embassy in Kyrgyzstan, JSC Kazakhfilm, the Kazakh Ministry of Culture and Information and Cinematography Department of the Kyrgyz Ministry of Culture, Information, Sport and Youth Policy.

