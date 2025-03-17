PM Bektenov holds meeting to discuss tasks following Ulttyq Qurultay

Addressing the 4th meeting of the Ulttyq Qurultay, the Head of State provided Kazakhstan’s growth path in domestic policy and economy in the short-term, as many key issues relating to economic growth, major infrastructure and energy projects, digitalization and human capital development were in focus, said Bektenov.

The press service of the Kazakh government informed that the meeting on Monday saw ministers deliver reports on implementation of the tasks set by the Kazakh leader at the 4th meeting of the Ulttyq Qurultay.

Additional proposals were made to address some issues drastically, said Bektenov, urging maximum focus on optimal expenditure of budgetary funds and adequate state budget revenue.

As earlier reported, the 4th meeting of the Ulttyq Qurultay (National Congress) with the participation of the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, took place on March 14 in Burabay resort area.