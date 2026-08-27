Dastan Satpaev reacts after Burnley exit Carabao Cup

On August 26, 2026, Burnley played out a goalless draw with Bradford City in the second round of the Carabao Cup before losing 4-2 on penalties and exiting the competition.

The match nevertheless marked a significant moment for Kazakh football, as 17-year-old Satpaev made his first start for Burnley.

Satpaev was substituted in the 80th minute and therefore did not take part in the penalty shootout. Following the defeat, he thanked supporters for backing the team until the final whistle.

“Thank you to everyone who was with us today and supported us until the last second. It’s very disappointing to lose on penalties, but that’s football. We gave it our all on the field until the very end. Thank you for your support. This is just the beginning. We will work and become stronger together. Up the Clarets!” Satpaev wrote on Instagram.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Dastan Satpaev became the first Kazakhstani to play in England’s Championship.