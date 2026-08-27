Kazakhstan’s Dastan Satpaev makes first competitive start for Burnley

The 18-year-old striker played 80 minutes before being substituted by Jacob Bruun Larsen.

According to Sofascore, Satpaev received a rating of 7.1, ranking third among Burnley players in the match.

Satpaev recorded two shots and one key pass while completing 30 of 35 passes with an accuracy rate of 86%. In the opposition half, he completed 19 of 23 passes.

He also made 18 runs with the ball, helped advance the attack on five occasions and successfully completed one of his two dribbling attempts.

Defensively, Satpaev won all four of his tackles and made one interception. He also won five of six ground duels and did not allow his opponent to beat him in a one-on-one situation.

Satpaev was replaced in the 80th minute by Bruun Larsen.

The match ended goalless after 90 minutes, with Bradford City eventually defeating Burnley 4-2 on penalties. The result brought Burnley’s League Cup campaign to an end.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Dastan Satpayev became the first Kazakhstani to play in England’s Championship.