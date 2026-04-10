Daryn Award presented to FC Kairat's Dastan Satpaev

According to the Ministry of Culture and Information, the prominent Kazakh football player was named a 2025 laureate in the Sports category.

Photo credit: Ministry of Culture and Information

The Ministry added that Satpaev missed the ceremony on November 26, 2025, as he was on match duty.

"Today, you are delivering outstanding results and inspiring children and our entire society to play football and support sports. As our President notes, any labor is valuable and essential for the country's development. I am confident that your success will continue, and may our children follow your footsteps. Let this award serve as a stimulus for new achievements and an example for others," Aida Balayeva remarked.

The Ministry of Culture and Information noted that the Daryn State Youth Award is granted annually to provide state support for talented young people recognized for fruitful scientific, creative, and social activities, as well as high sporting achievements.

As previously reported, FC Kairat secured a narrow win over Aktobe in March.