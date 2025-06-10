Kazakhstan's Anna Danilina enters Top 10 in WTA rankings
11:58, 10 June 2025
Kazakhstani tennis player Anna Danilina has improved her position in the updated WTA rankings, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.
At the recent Roland Garros tournament, she advanced to the women’s doubles final. Although she didn’t claim the title, Danilina made a significant leap in the rankings—reaching ninth place for the first time in her career, up from 17th.
Her previous career-high ranking was tenth.
As reported earlier, Kazakhstan’s Anna Danilina paired with Aleksandra Krunic of Serbia has played in the final of the French Open 2025 doubles.