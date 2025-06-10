Kazakhstan's Anna Danilina enters Top 10 in WTA rankings

At the recent Roland Garros tournament, she advanced to the women’s doubles final. Although she didn’t claim the title, Danilina made a significant leap in the rankings—reaching ninth place for the first time in her career, up from 17th.

Her previous career-high ranking was tenth.

As reported earlier, Kazakhstan’s Anna Danilina paired with Aleksandra Krunic of Serbia has played in the final of the French Open 2025 doubles.