EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Kazakh-Serbian duo lost in French Open 2025 final

    19:36, 8 June 2025

    Kazakhstan’s Anna Danilina paired with Aleksandra Krunic of Serbia played in the final of the French Open 2025 doubles, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Danilina
    Photo credit: NOC

    According to the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation in the final match the Kazakh-Serbian tandem lost to the 2024 Olympic Games champions, the second seeded duo of the current Roland Garros, Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini, with a score of 4:6, 6:2, 1:6.

    This is the third Grand Slam final for Anna Danilina: in 2022 she competed in the Australian Open doubles final, and in 2023 she became the champion in the mixed doubles at the US Open.

    Previously, it was reported , in the semi-final match, the Kazakh-Serbian duo beat Ulrikke Eikeri of Norway and Eri Hozumi of Japan scoring 6:7(5:7) 6:3, 7:5.

     

    Tennis Sport Society Kazakhstan
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All