Kazakh-Serbian duo lost in French Open 2025 final

According to the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation in the final match the Kazakh-Serbian tandem lost to the 2024 Olympic Games champions, the second seeded duo of the current Roland Garros, Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini, with a score of 4:6, 6:2, 1:6.

This is the third Grand Slam final for Anna Danilina: in 2022 she competed in the Australian Open doubles final, and in 2023 she became the champion in the mixed doubles at the US Open.

Previously, it was reported , in the semi-final match, the Kazakh-Serbian duo beat Ulrikke Eikeri of Norway and Eri Hozumi of Japan scoring 6:7(5:7) 6:3, 7:5.