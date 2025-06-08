Kazakh-Serbian duo lost in French Open 2025 final
19:36, 8 June 2025
Kazakhstan’s Anna Danilina paired with Aleksandra Krunic of Serbia played in the final of the French Open 2025 doubles, Kazinform News Agency reports.
According to the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation in the final match the Kazakh-Serbian tandem lost to the 2024 Olympic Games champions, the second seeded duo of the current Roland Garros, Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini, with a score of 4:6, 6:2, 1:6.
This is the third Grand Slam final for Anna Danilina: in 2022 she competed in the Australian Open doubles final, and in 2023 she became the champion in the mixed doubles at the US Open.
Previously, it was reported , in the semi-final match, the Kazakh-Serbian duo beat Ulrikke Eikeri of Norway and Eri Hozumi of Japan scoring 6:7(5:7) 6:3, 7:5.