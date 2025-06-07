EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Kazakhstan's Danilina storms into French Open 2025 final

    08:35, 7 June 2025

    Kazakhstan’s Anna Danilina paired with Serbia’s Aleksandra Krunic have stormed into the women’s doubles final at the 2025 Roland Garros, Kazinform News Agency reports citing KTF.

    Danilina
    Photo credit: KTF

    In the semi-final match, the Kazakh-Serbian duo beat Ulrikke Eikeri of Norway and Eri Hozumi of Japan scoring 6:7(5:7) 6:3, 7:5.

    In the final, Danilina and Krunic will face the winners of the Mirra Andreeva/Diana Schneider - Sara Errani/ Yasmin Paolini clash.

    This is the third Grand Slam final for Anna Danilina: in 2022 she competed in the Australian Open doubles final, and in 2023 she became the champion in the mixed doubles at the US Open.

    Previously, it was reported that the Kazakh-Serbian pair defeated the top-seeded duo of Czech Katerina Siniakova and American Taylor Townsend (7:5, 4:6, 6:2) in three sets and reached  the semi-final.

    Tennis Sport Kazakhstan Society
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All