Kazakhstan's Danilina storms into French Open 2025 final

In the semi-final match, the Kazakh-Serbian duo beat Ulrikke Eikeri of Norway and Eri Hozumi of Japan scoring 6:7(5:7) 6:3, 7:5.

In the final, Danilina and Krunic will face the winners of the Mirra Andreeva/Diana Schneider - Sara Errani/ Yasmin Paolini clash.

This is the third Grand Slam final for Anna Danilina: in 2022 she competed in the Australian Open doubles final, and in 2023 she became the champion in the mixed doubles at the US Open.

Previously, it was reported that the Kazakh-Serbian pair defeated the top-seeded duo of Czech Katerina Siniakova and American Taylor Townsend (7:5, 4:6, 6:2) in three sets and reached the semi-final.