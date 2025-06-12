Current gold rates in Kazakhstan

On Thursday, June 5, the price of the precious metal stood at approximately 55,325 tenge.

Earlier reports indicated that Kazakhstan is among the world’s top 20 countries in terms of gold reserves. Over the past decade, the country’s production of gold-bearing ore has increased 2.2-fold.

The World Gold Council reports that global demand for gold in the first quarter of 2025 increased by 1% year-over-year, reaching 1,206 tons — the highest level for a first quarter since 2016.

Central banks bought 244 tons of gold in the first quarter, marking a decrease compared to the previous quarter.

Demand for gold jewelry has sharply declined amid record-high prices, hitting its lowest level since 2020. At the same time, consumer spending on gold jewelry rose by 9% year-on-year in value terms, reaching $35 billion.

As reported earlier, the Kazakh Ministry of Finance has released on Tuesday the National Fund's profit and loss statement as of June 1, 2025.