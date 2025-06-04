Kazakhstan’s National Fund reports growth in June

As of June 1, 2025, the National Fund’s accumulated assets stood at 33.86 trillion tenge, surpassing the May 1 figure of 31.90 trillion and, for the first time this year, exceeding the January 1 level of 33.06 trillion tenge.

Over the first five months, the National Fund received 1,775,303,400 tenge, with the bulk of the inflow—1,762,526,089 tenge—coming from direct taxes paid by oil sector organizations (excluding those allocated to local budgets). Additional revenues came from privatization, the sale of agricultural land, and other sources, reads the statement.

Over the same period, a total of 2,638,925,501 tenge was withdrawn from the National Fund. This included 2 billion tenge allocated as a guaranteed transfer and 620 million tenge as a targeted transfer. An additional 18,925,501 tenge was spent on managing the fund.

As reported earlier, the Kazakh Government has allocated about 1.7 billion tenge from its reserve fund for repair works at the Ridder Combined Heat and Power Plant (CHP) in East Kazakhstan.