Kazakhstan among world's top 20 countries by gold reserves

“Metals are more than just commodities — they are tools of economic and political influence. In the face of intensifying global competition, Kazakhstan remains a pillar of stability, neutrality, and predictability,” said Iran Sharkhan at the ongoing 15th International Mining and Metallurgical Congress in Astana.

Photo credit: Viktor Fedyunin/Kazinform News Agency

According to the Vice Minister of Industry and Construction, Kazakhstan ranks among the world’s top producers of several key metals.

“Today, we can proudly say that Kazakhstan has long been a key player in the global market for the production and supply of metals such as titanium, copper, aluminum, zinc, lead, ferroalloys, as well as beryllium, tantalum, and niobium. Over the past decade, gold ore extraction has increased by 2.2 times, and refined gold production has doubled — enabling Kazakhstan to rank among the world’s top 20 countries in terms of gold reserves,” he said.

