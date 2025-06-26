Culture Tour of Beijing Opera debuts in Almaty

The event features the rich cultural heritage and tourist resources of Beijing through fascinating Beijing Opera performances, interactive demonstrations of intangible cultural heritage, cultural and tourism exhibitions, and dynamic flash mobs uniting the two cities. The initiative is purposed to deepen bilateral cultural and tourist exchange between Beijing and Almaty.

Representatives of 15 tour agencies, profile associations and cultural organizations of Almaty, teachers and students of the local Confucius Institute arrived ahead of the main event to attend a photo exhibition Hello, Beijing.

Photo credit: bocec.cn

As stated there, Beijing and Almaty are two bright cities along the Belt and Road Initiative that boast a unique cultural legacy. Beijing artists performed in collaboration with the Kurmangazy Orchestra of Kazakh National Instruments in landmark locations of Almaty.

Noteworthy, at a ceremonial evening held as part of the Summit, People’s Artist of Kazakhstan Dimash Qudaibergen, acting as a cultural representative of the host country, performed one of the most beautiful lyrical songs from his repertoire in Chinese – “荆棘王冠” (“The Crown”).