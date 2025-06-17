Dimash Qudaibergen performs at Central Asia – China Summit events

This song is the Chinese version of “Kim Eken,” composed by Kazakh musician Ulykpan Zholdassov, and was first performed by Dimash during his solo concert in Astana in 2017.

As part of the Summit’s lead-up events, Chinese broadcaster CGTN invited Dimash to participate in its special series of lectures Ideas Change the World with a segment titled China–Central Asia: Cultural Dialogue, filmed at one of the leading universities in the region – Nazarbayev University.

Photo credit: Video screenshot / CGTN

"Before my first visit to China as a young man, my understanding of Chinese culture was shaped by figures like Jackie Chan and Bruce Lee, and kung fu movies. But after traveling there for work and living there for a while, my perspective changed completely. I personally witnessed the hospitality, precision, and incredible work ethic of the Chinese people," Dimash said.

In his words, people of Asian countries share many similar values and traditions. For instance, respect for elders, kindness to the younger generation, all this brings us closer together.

"We also share a deep respect for knowledge, culture, and science," he noted.

"In 2017, while I was in Beijing for filming and events, I received an invitation: “President Xi Jinping will visit Astana as our guest of honor.” At that time, I was asked to prepare one or two songs – one in Kazakh and one in Chinese.

Given the honor of representing our national culture and the great support I’ve received from Chinese audiences, I was happy to offer a creative gift. One of the proposed songs was “Jasmine,” a piece with a special place in Chinese culture, a song not everyone is allowed to perform. Singing it is considered a great honor, and I did my best to deliver it at the highest level.

After the performance, President Xi Jinping personally came up to me, shook my hand, thanked me, congratulated me on my achievements both in China and globally, and offered his kind words: “I always wish you success.”

Since then, he has shown great appreciation for my work. He once shared that he and his family admire my art. Of course, that’s a great responsibility," Dimash noted.

He highlighted that as a singer, he is always ready to perform in the name of people, in the name of cultural diplomacy. For this reason, he was happy to accept the invitation from President Xi’s team to perform at a magnificent evening in the city of Xi’an.

"I would like to express my gratitude to President Xi Jinping for his respect toward Kazakh culture and Kazakh-language songs. Most importantly, may the friendship between our nations continue to grow strong. As a Kazakh saying goes: “Шақырып отырған шаңыраққа қарап көсіл” – ‘Settle in with respect under the roof that has invited you.’ As a sign of respect to the host nation, I performed one of the songs in Chinese," he emphasized.

In 2023, Dimash performed at the first Central Asia–China Summit in Xi’an, China. At the Opening Ceremony of the Year of People’s Culture and Art of China and Central Asian Countries, and the China–Central Asia Youth Arts Festival in Furong, he performed the Chinese song “万里梦同心” (“Thousands of Miles, a Common Dream”) and the Kazakh folk song “Durdaraz.”