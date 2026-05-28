Cuba seeks stronger economic partnership with EAEU

He made the statement during the plenary session of the 5th Eurasian Economic Forum in Astana.

According to the Vice President, cooperation with the EAEU is of special importance to Cuba.

The development of our economic and trade relations and cooperation with the Eurasian Economic Union is of particular importance to Cuba and represents an urgent necessity. On the path of our economic development, we count on the historical friendship and solidarity of the Eurasian Economic Union and its member states, Salvador Valdés Mesa said.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Deputy Prime Minister of Mongolia Nyamtaishiryn Nomtoibayar commented on the development of Kazakhstan-Mongolia relations while speaking at the plenary session of the 5th Eurasian Economic Forum in Astana.