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    Cuba seeks stronger economic partnership with EAEU

    22:25, 28 May 2026

    Cuban Vice President Salvador Valdés Mesa stressed the importance of developing cooperation with the Eurasian Economic Union and expressed hope for strengthening partnership ties, Qazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

    Cuba seeks stronger economic partnership with EAEU
    Photo credit: Akorda

    He made the statement during the plenary session of the 5th Eurasian Economic Forum in Astana.

    According to the Vice President, cooperation with the EAEU is of special importance to Cuba.

    The development of our economic and trade relations and cooperation with the Eurasian Economic Union is of particular importance to Cuba and represents an urgent necessity. On the path of our economic development, we count on the historical friendship and solidarity of the Eurasian Economic Union and its member states, Salvador Valdés Mesa said.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported Deputy Prime Minister of Mongolia Nyamtaishiryn Nomtoibayar commented on the development of Kazakhstan-Mongolia relations while speaking at the plenary session of the 5th Eurasian Economic Forum in Astana. 

    Cuba Eurasian Economic Union Trade Parties and Organizations
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