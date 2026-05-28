Mongolia and Kazakhstan are moving toward practical execution of agreements, says Mongolian Deputy PM

He recalled that more than a month ago, Mongolian President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa paid a state visit to Kazakhstan. During the high-level talks, the sides agreed on a number of important decisions.

I would like to note that among the signed documents and agreements, some will come into force in two months, and we will begin their implementation. For Mongolia, they fully align with our foreign policy. We are fully committed to diversifying our international trade and expanding export markets, the deputy prime minister said.

Earlier, Qazinform reported the talks between the official delegations of Kazakhstan and Mongolia in Astana on April 21 concluded with the signing of 13 documents.