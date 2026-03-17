Cuba reports nationwide blackout after power grid collapse

According to UNE, the state entity responsible for supplying electricity across the island, the national energy system had already been affected by a generation deficit the previous day, as electricity demand exceeded available supply, ultimately triggering a nationwide power outage.

Power generation capacity has been unable to meet demand since Sunday. According to the National Electric System, as of Monday the system had about 1,140 megawatts (MW) of available generation capacity, while electricity demand reached 2,347 MW, resulting in widespread blackouts.

Although the system includes 52 solar power plants intended to help offset shortages in oil- and diesel-based electricity generation, photovoltaic production -- which reached a maximum output of 732 MW -- was insufficient to prevent the system collapse.

Authorities have launched an emergency plan to restore power, beginning with the start-up of Unit 4 of the Cienfuegos thermoelectric power plant, which has a generation capacity of 80 megawatts.

The massive blackout comes after the US government completely halted oil supplies to the island, further worsening Cuba’s energy shortage.

Earlier U.S. President Donald Trump suggested that political change in Cuba may be approaching, saying it was “just a question of time,” as the country grapples with a severe energy crisis and nationwide blackouts.