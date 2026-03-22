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    Cuba hit by 2nd nationwide blackout in a week

    07:07, 22 March 2026

     Cuba's national electric system suffered a total blackout on Saturday due to a major power grid failure, with restoration efforts now underway, the Ministry of Energy and Mines said, Xinhua reports. 

     Cuba's national electric system suffered a total blackout on Saturday due to a major power grid failure, with restoration efforts now underway, the Ministry of Energy and Mines said.
    Photo credit :Yander Zamora /AA

    "A total disconnection of the National Electric System has occurred. Protocols for restoration are already beginning to be implemented," the ministry said in a post on social media platform X.

    This marks the second total collapse of the island's power grid within a week, following a similar nationwide blackout on Monday.

    The Caribbean nation has been grappling with persistent energy constraints caused by aging infrastructure and fuel shortages, challenges compounded by decades of U.S. sanctions.

    As written before, Cuba’s electrical grid began showing signs of recovery Tuesday following a massive blackout that left the island in darkness.

    Cuba Energy Electricity World News
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
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