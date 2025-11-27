CSTO member states ink key security documents at Bishkek summit

Following the CSTO Collective Security Council meeting, the leaders adopted the Collective Security Council Declaration and a package of other documents for the further comprehensive improvement of the collective security system in the interests of all member states.

The following documents were signed:

Declaration of the CSTO Collective Security Council;

Decision of the CSTO Collective Security Council “On the CSTO Collective Security Strategy”;

Decision of the CSTO Collective Security Council “On the 2026-2030 Anti-Drug Strategy of the CSTO Member States”;

Statement of the CSTO Collective Security Council on strengthening cooperation in combating illicit drug trafficking;

Decision of the CSTO Collective Security Council “On the CSTO Secretary General”;

Decision of the CSTO Collective Security Council “On the Chair of the Interstate Commission for CSTO Military-Economic Cooperation”;

Decision of the CSTO Collective Security Council “On measures to shape a positive image of the CSTO and its member states in the information space”;

Decision of the CSTO Collective Security Council “On the 2026-2030 Plan for the Development of Military Cooperation of the CSTO Member States”;

Decision of the CSTO Collective Security Council “On amendments to the Decision of the Collective Security Council of September 15, 2015 ‘On the organization of command and control of the CSTO Troops (Collective Forces)’”;

Decision of the CSTO Collective Security Council “On awarding the CSTO Honorary Badge”;

Decision of the CSTO Collective Security Council “On awarding CSTO decorations”;

Decision of the CSTO Collective Security Council “On the Medal ‘For Merit in Ensuring International Security’”;

Decision of the CSTO Collective Security Council “On the Information and Analytical Department of the CSTO Secretariat”;

Decision of the CSTO Collective Security Council “On the Report on the Execution of the CSTO Budget for 2024”;

Decision of the CSTO Collective Security Council “On the CSTO Budget for 2026”;

Protocol Decision of the CSTO Collective Security Council “On the chairmanship in the Organization, and on the time and venue of the next session of the CSTO Collective Security Council.”

Earlier, Qazinform reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took part in the meeting of the Collective Security Council of the CSTO in an expanded format with the participation of members of official delegations in Bishkek.