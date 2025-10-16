Cristián Rodríguez joins XDS Astana Team

The 30-year-old Andalusian cyclist has spent ten seasons at the professional level, three of them in the WorldTour. This year, Rodríguez won the Mercan’Tour Classic, finished second at the Andorra Morabanc Classic, and took fourth place at the Tour du Jura.

I’m really happy to join such a big team as XDS Astana Team. It’s a legendary squad with a long history, performing at the highest level for many years. I’m grateful to the team for believing in me as a rider, and I’ll do everything I can to repay that trust. Next season, I’m fully ready to give 100% for the team’s goals and to support my new teammates. At the same time, I want to continue growing as a professional cyclist and will look for opportunities to show my best in the races where the team relies on me. I’m really excited for the new season,” said Cristián Rodríguez.

In turn, Alexandr Vinokurov, General Manager of XDS Astana Team noted that the team has been following Cristián Rodríguez for quite some time.

He performs consistently well from season to season, achieving strong results in races that suit his characteristics, and is always ready to help his teammates, including at Grand Tours. Now we’ve had the opportunity to sign him for the next season to strengthen our climbing group and our roster for hilly one-day races, which are numerous in the calendar and where we traditionally aim for strong results,” said Alexandr Vinokurov.

Earlier, it was reported Kazakh rider Nicolas Vinokurov has signed a new two-year contract with the UCI WorldTour team XDS Astana Team, covering the 2026 and 2027 seasons.