Nicolas Vinokurov extends contract with XDS Astana Team

The 23-year-old from Kazakhstan recently finished 4th overall in Asia’s most prestigious stage race, the Tour de Langkawi (UCI 2.Pro), where he also claimed the Best Asian Rider jersey. Earlier this July, Vinokurov won the King of the Mountains classification at the Tour of Austria.

In previous seasons, Nicolas Vinokurov became the Asian U23 Individual Time Trial Champion (2024) and Kazakh U23 Road Race Champion (2023).

“It’s an honor for me to continue representing the colors of XDS Astana Team, and I’m very grateful for this opportunity and for all the support I receive from the team. I feel that this year I made a big step forward, and the results motivate me to keep improving and working harder. My victory in the KOM classification at the Tour of Austria was an important milestone, and the Vuelta a España gave me another boost that led to a strong performance at the Tour de Langkawi. In the next two seasons, my main goal is to start winning races. I believe in myself and my abilities, and I’m confident that I can achieve victories at the professional level. I’ve just wrapped up my season at the Tour de Kyushu in Japan, but I’m already looking forward to the next one”, – said Nicolas Vinokurov.