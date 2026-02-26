Crans-Montana fire: Switzerland expands assistance measures

The decision was taken by the Federal Council of Switzerland at a meeting on February 25. The measures include one off solidarity payments, support for out of court compensation settlements, and financial assistance to cantons that have borne the highest costs following the tragedy.

Under the resolution, each victim will receive a payment of 50,000 Swiss francs. To implement the decision, the government initiated an urgent federal law and submitted a request to parliament for additional budget allocations.

An analysis conducted by the Federal Office of Justice showed that existing social assistance and liability insurance mechanisms are insufficient in large scale emergencies. In such cases, insurance coverage is often inadequate, while the review of claims from a large number of victims may take years. The situation of individuals not insured in Switzerland remains a particular challenge.

In this context, the Federal Council proposed establishing a round table involving victims, insurance companies, and public authorities to facilitate out of court settlements. Up to 20 million Swiss francs may be allocated for this purpose.

In addition, cantons are set to receive 8.5 million Swiss francs to cover extraordinary expenses related to victim assistance.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that in January victims and the families of those killed had already received emergency assistance of 10,000 Swiss francs.