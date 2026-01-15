Swiss authorities ban pyrotechnics after Crans-Montana fire

According to an official statement by the cantonal Council of State, urgent financial assistance will be provided to the victims. Families of those who died and people who were hospitalized will receive a one-off payment of 10,000 Swiss francs. State authorities will contact the beneficiaries directly. Additional support is available through LAVI consultation centers.

The authorities have also opened a special bank account to collect voluntary donations from individuals and organizations. An independent foundation will be established to manage the funds. All donations received will be transferred to the foundation once it is set up, while the rules for distributing the funds will be defined later.

To strengthen fire safety, the authorities have banned the use of pyrotechnic devices in public venues, including bars and other places with large numbers of visitors.

Following the tragedy, municipalities were reminded of their responsibilities to ensure compliance with safety regulations. The authorities also decided to strengthen training for local safety officers and to develop a digital platform to simplify inspection procedures.

In addition, the authorities will accelerate the revision of legislation on fire safety and protection against natural hazards, which was launched in November 2025.

The special emergency status introduced on January 1, 2026 has been lifted.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a Swiss court had ordered the pretrial detention of one of the co-owners of the bar Le Constellation, where the fire occurred.