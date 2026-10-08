CPC completes scheduled maintenance on Kazakhstan section of oil pipeline

The pipeline resumed operations on October 6, 2026, following a planned 12-hour shutdown.

“During the shutdown, scheduled maintenance was carried out on various systems of the main pipeline, pumping stations, and Marine Terminal. Repairs and work under CPC’s ongoing and capital projects were also completed,” the consortium said in a statement.

In Kazakhstan, maintenance work covered both pumping stations and sections of the pipeline. Crews repaired three defects, inspected insulation coatings at six locations, and replaced a ball valve and a pipe elbow on the incoming gas pipeline at the Atyrau pumping station.

In Russia’s Republic of Kalmykia, crews at the Komsomolskaya pumping station replaced monitoring equipment and a leaking ball valve. Work is also underway to install new plug valves with leak detection systems at the oil metering station.

In the Stavropol and Krasnodar regions, repairs were carried out on the pipeline, while specialists at the Kropotkinskaya pumping station tested the effectiveness of its pressure surge suppression system.

Meanwhile, the CPC Marine Terminal continued upgrading its control systems, replacing the existing SCADA system with a new monitoring and dispatch system.

The consortium noted that planned shutdowns are scheduled well in advance and coordinated with oil shippers to ensure smooth operations.

“Planned 12-hour shutdowns, as well as shutdowns of other durations, are scheduled in advance in coordination with shippers. This information is also taken into account by Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Energy when preparing oil transportation schedules for the Tengiz–Novorossiysk pipeline,” the CPC said.

According to the consortium, this coordination helps ensure smooth oil production and transportation operations.

Earlier, on September 8, a drone-related incident near the CPC Marine Terminal temporarily halted oil loading at single-point moorings SPM-2 and SPM-3.

Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Energy later confirmed that inspections of the loading systems and tankers had found no issues preventing operations from resuming. No environmental damage was reported.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that two tankers carrying Kazakh oil were attacked by drones at CPC terminal.