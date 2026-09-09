Energy Ministry comments on new drone incident at CPC terminal

According to the ministry, loading operations at SPM‑3 and SPM‑2 were temporarily halted. Following inspections of CPC cargo systems and tankers, no issues affecting further operations were identified, and no environmental impact was recorded. Loading has since resumed and is proceeding normally.

Officials stressed that no restrictions were imposed on the intake of oil from Kazakh shippers.

Earlier, the ministry reported that due to the consequences of drone attacks on CPC infrastructure, Kazakhstan’s oil production forecast for 2026 was revised from 98 million to 96 million tons. The last drone attacks on CPC facilities occurred in July.