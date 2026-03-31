Countdown begins: NASA prepares to launch Artemis II mission to the Moon

According to NASA, the countdown officially began as launch teams took their positions and initiated final preparations for liftoff. Artemis II will mark the first crewed mission of the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and Orion spacecraft.

“With countdown officially underway, engineers are powering up flight hardware, checking communication links, and preparing the rocket’s cryogenic systems for the precise fueling sequence required to load hundreds of thousands of gallons of super-cooled liquid hydrogen and liquid oxygen. At Launch Pad 39B, teams will begin filling the sound suppression system’s massive tank with water, which will unleash a protective deluge at liftoff to shield the vehicle from the roar of its own engines,” the agency said.

The four-member crew remains in quarantine, undergoing final health checks and technical briefings ahead of launch. According to NASA, weather conditions are currently expected to be favorable, with an 80% chance of suitable conditions for liftoff.

Earlier, the space agency shared details of the food system and menu planned for the Artemis II mission.