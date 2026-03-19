NASA reveals Artemis II menu: what astronauts will eat on Moon mission

One of the key features of the menu is its reliance on shelf-stable foods. With no refrigeration or resupply capability aboard the Orion spacecraft, all meals must remain safe for the entire mission. Fresh food will not be included, as it cannot be stored safely in these conditions.

“Food selection for Artemis II considers shelf life, food safety, nutritional value, crew preference, and compatibility with Orion’s mass, volume, and power requirements. Foods must be easy to prepare and consume in microgravity, minimize crumbs, and remain safe and stable throughout the mission. The crew provided input well before the meals were packed for the test flight,” NASA said. “On a typical mission day—excluding launch and reentry—astronauts have scheduled time for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Each astronaut is allotted two flavored beverages per day, which may include coffee. Beverage options are limited due to upmass constraints, which restrict how much food and drink can be carried onboard. Fresh foods will not be flying on Artemis II as Orion does not have refrigeration nor the late load capability required for fresh foods. Shelf-stable foods help manage food safety and quality throughout the intended shelf life in a compact, self-contained spacecraft, while also reducing the risk of crumbs or particulates in microgravity.”

Another notable aspect is the level of crew involvement. NASA says astronauts “sample, evaluate, and rate all foods” before launch, helping shape personalized menus that balance nutrition with individual preferences. Each astronaut will carry pre-packaged food containers containing enough food for two to three days during their trip.

Photo credit: NASA

Meal preparation is also adapted to space conditions. Some foods require water from Orion’s onboard dispenser, while others are eaten as-is, especially during launch and landing when full preparation systems are unavailable. A compact food warmer will be used to heat meals when possible, and astronauts will be limited to two flavored beverages per day, including coffee.

“Food aboard Orion is ready-to-eat, rehydratable, thermostabilized, or irradiated. The crew uses Orion’s potable water dispenser to rehydrate foods and beverages and a compact, briefcase-style food warmer to heat meals as needed,” the agency explained.

The menu “reflect decades of advancement in space food” technology, improving on earlier systems used during Apollo and Space Shuttle missions.

“Apollo missions relied on early food technologies with limited variety, while space shuttle missions expanded menu options and onboard preparation. The International Space Station benefits from regular resupply and occasional fresh foods. In contrast, Artemis II uses a fixed, pre-selected menu designed for a self-contained space vehicle with no resupply,” NASA wrote.

As Qazinform reported earlier, Artemis II is set to launch on April 1 and will send a crew of four astronauts on a 10-day mission around the Moon without landing, marking the first human lunar flight in more than 50 years.