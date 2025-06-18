Copenhagen tops 2025 Global Liveability ranking

After holding the top spot for three consecutive years, Vienna has dropped to second place, sharing it with Zurich.

Copenhagen Photo credit: Unsplash.com

Copenhagen received perfect scores in stability, education, and infrastructures, helping it secure the leading position.

“Global liveability has remained flat over the past year, and as in 2024, scores for stability have declined at a global level,” said Barsali Bhattacharyya, deputy industry director at the EIU. “Pressure on stability has led Vienna to lose its position as the most liveable city after a three-year stint.”

Vienna’s slip in the rankings was largely due to a notable drop in its stability score. The decline followed incidents such as a bomb threat at a Taylor Swift concert last summer, which led to the event’s cancellation.

Vienna Photo credit: Unsplash.com

Melbourne Photo credit: Unsplash.com

Geneva Photo credit: Unsplash.com

Other cities in the top five include Melbourne in fourth place and Geneva in fifth. Sydney moved up to sixth, while Osaka and Auckland tied for seventh. Adelaide and Vancouver rounded out the top 10.

Meanwhile, several Canadian cities dropped in the rankings due to strains on healthcare systems. Calgary fell from fifth to 18th place, and Toronto dropped to 16th. “That’s really just reflecting the long waiting lists for medical checkups,” explained Bhattacharyya.

Calgary Photo credit: Unsplash.com

Osaka Photo credit: Unsplash.com

London, Manchester and Edinburgh also declined in rankings amid stability concerns, while cities in Asia and the Middle East saw both gains and losses linked to healthcare and geopolitical risks.

2025’s Global Liveability Index: The top 10

1. Copenhagen, Denmark

2. Vienna, Austria

3. Zurich, Switzerland

4. Melbourne, Australia

5. Geneva, Switzerland

6. Sydney, Australia

7. Osaka, Japan

8. Auckland, New Zealand

9. Adelaide, Australia

10. Vancouver, Canada

