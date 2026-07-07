Constitutional reform opens new stage of Kazakhstan's political modernization, British experts say

Constitutional reform as part of long-term modernization

Professor of International Politics at the University of Lincoln Rico Isaacs views the adoption of the new Constitution in Kazakhstan as an event of significant political importance.

"Undoubtedly, the adoption of a new Constitution has important political significance. Constitutions define the formal rules of the political system, so changes of this scale are indeed highly significant. They reflect the state's understanding of its own institutions and the nature of the relationship between the different branches of government," he said.

At the same time, the researcher notes that constitutional reform is only one element of a broader process of political modernization. In his view, the decisive factor will be the practical functioning of the new institutional mechanisms.

"Ultimately, the success of these reforms will depend on whether they can strengthen state institutions in practice, improve government accountability and increase public trust in the political system. It is the practical implementation of the reforms, rather than the text of the Constitution itself, that will determine their long-term significance," the professor noted.

Developing this point, Rico Isaacs stressed that the reforms should be viewed not as a single turning point but as part of a consistent process of institutional development. In his assessment, the changes enshrined in the Constitution reflect an intention to reconsider certain aspects of the relationship between the President, Parliament and other state institutions.

The expert noted that the significance of the new constitutional powers will depend on how effectively Parliament, the judicial system and other state institutions are able to exercise the functions assigned to them. In his opinion, this process will be closely watched both in Kazakhstan and abroad.

Political culture, digitalization and regional cooperation

Associate Professor of Eurasian Studies at Staffordshire University Alun Thomas believes the most significant consequences of the reform may be linked not only to major structural changes but also to deeper transformations in political and public culture.

"While the most substantial structural changes to Kazakhstan's Constitution are likely to attract the greatest attention, it is the more subtle changes in political and public culture embedded in the new Constitution that may have the most significant long-term impact," the expert said.

According to him, modern governance and public interaction are increasingly moving into the digital sphere. Kazakhstan, like many other countries, faces the need to develop modern mechanisms for regulating the digital space, reflecting not only its national development priorities but also broader global trends.

Alun Thomas also highlighted the impact of the reforms on regional cooperation. In his view, the further evolution of Kazakhstan's state institutions will take place alongside the strengthening of the framework for cooperation in Central Asia.

"It will be interesting to see how these reforms affect the strengthening regional architecture of Central Asia. Traditionally, since 1991, the five Central Asian republics have cooperated on regional and cross-border issues far less than was initially expected. However, in recent years the situation has changed, particularly after the COVID-19 pandemic," Thomas noted.

Kazakhstan in the international spotlight

Assessing the reform in a broader regional context, both British scholars agree that Kazakhstan continues to maintain its reputation as a country committed to consistent reform. At the same time, each expert emphasizes different aspects of the process.

Alun Thomas primarily points to the ability of the new Constitution to make the state more adaptable to changing international and economic conditions. According to him, Kazakhstan, like other countries in the region, retained many elements of the former institutional system after the collapse of the Soviet Union, but Kazakhstan has demonstrated the greatest consistency, initiative and organization in carrying out reforms in many respects.

The expert also noted that not only Kazakhstan itself but the international system as a whole is undergoing transformation. If the new Constitution enables the country to respond more flexibly to changing economic challenges, its main significance will lie above all in strengthening the state's ability to adapt effectively to new conditions.

For his part, Rico Isaacs believes the ongoing reforms in Kazakhstan are naturally attracting the attention of neighboring countries and external partners.

"Kazakhstan has traditionally positioned itself as one of the most reform-oriented states in Central Asia, and the constitutional reform reinforces this image. Given Kazakhstan's economic and political importance for the region, developments in the country consistently attract the attention of both neighboring states and external partners," Isaacs said.

The professor believes the constitutional reform demonstrates Kazakhstan's commitment to developing the state, but its international reputation will depend not only on the new Constitution itself, but also on how it functions in practice.

"Internationally, the constitutional reform is seen as evidence of Kazakhstan's willingness to improve its state institutions and undertake constitutional reforms. At the same time, a country's reputation is rarely determined solely by the content of its constitutional provisions. It also depends on how the reforms are implemented in practice and the extent to which institutional changes become an integral part of everyday political life," Professor Isaacs concluded.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a public opinion survey released by the Kazakhstan Institute for Strategic Studies under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan (KazISS) found that 87.8% of citizens support the country's current development course.