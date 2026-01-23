Coca-Cola Içecek to build 4th plant in Kazakhstan

The document was signed following a meeting between Minister of Agriculture Aidarbek Saparov and the General Manager of Coca-Cola Içecek Kazakhstan, Veli Dinçel.

Minister Saparov emphasized that the project demonstrates a high level of trust international investors place in Kazakhstan and highlights the country’s attractiveness for long-term investment in the food industry.

The total investment amounts to 41.9 billion tenge, with the plant’s projected annual capacity reaching up to 280 million liters of soft drinks. Construction is slated to begin in April 2026.

The new production facility will be Coca-Cola Içecek’s fourth plant in Kazakhstan and will be equipped with modern technologies, including eco-friendly waste management systems and energy-efficient solutions, meeting international sustainability standards.

Photo credit: The Ministry of Agriculture of Kazakhstan

General Manager Veli Dinçel stressed that the agreement reaffirms the company’s commitment to long-term investments in Kazakhstan.

“The new plant in Aktobe will expand our production geography, create new jobs, and contribute to the sustainable development of the region. Kazakhstan remains a strategic market for us with high growth potential,” he said.

The Kazakh side reaffirmed its readiness to provide full support for the project and to oversee its implementation in cooperation with local authorities.

