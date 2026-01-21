EN
    From EU to US: Kazakhstan diversifies global meat export destinations

    19:12, 21 January 2026

    Deputy Minister of Agriculture Amangaliy Berdalin revealed the key global markets currently importing Kazakhstan's livestock products at the Senate discussion on the sector development, Qazinform News Agency reports

    meat
    Photo credit: Qazinform

    "In 2025, sixteen veterinary certificates were finalized and signed. This clears the way for livestock exports to the European Union countries, the United Kingdom, Iraq, Iran, the United States, Canada, Vietnam, the Gulf states, and beyond," Amangaliy Berdalin noted.

    The Deputy Minister added that plans for this year include expanding the export range for livestock products to the People’s Republic of China (adding poultry, chilled beef, mutton, and pork by-products), the European Union (horse meat and aquaculture products), Pakistan (live cattle and small ruminants, poultry, and other products), and several other countries.

    As Qazinform reported earlier, the UAE and India eye expanded imports of Kazakh meat.

    Almas Zhexenbekov
