Climate change could reshape migration in Kazakhstan and Central Asia - expert

According to Alshanskaya, amid labour shortages in Central Asian countries, Kazakhstan is gradually strengthening its role as one of the region’s centers of attraction. She noted an increase in the inflow of citizens from neighboring Central Asian countries. The expert made these remarks during the roundtable discussion explaining the presidential decree on improving Kazakhstan’s migration policy.

Photo credit: kisi.kz

Alshanskaya pointed out that in addition to the labour market, climate change could also affect migration processes in Kazakhstan and Central Asia. As a result, climate migrants - people forced to leave their homes due to environmental changes - could emerge in the region.

She noted that climate is becoming an increasingly important factor in migration. According to experts, warming in Kazakhstan is expected to occur faster than the global average, which could also affect the redistribution of migration flows.

Citing World Bank data, she said that by 2050, Central Asia could face up to two million climate migrants. For this reason, she stressed the importance of taking current trends into account in migration, economic and demographic policy in advance.

She underscored that Kazakhstan needs to take a proactive position and develop as a regional center of opportunities both for its own citizens and for labor migrants.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan plans to introduce tailored visa regimes for foreign citizens arriving in the country for employment purposes.