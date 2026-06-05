Cirque du Soleil brings OVO world premiere to Astana

Before the performance, organizers and Cirque du Soleil artists spoke with journalists about the production.

Photo credit: Soltan Zheksenbekov/Kazinform

Organizers in Kazakhstan expect full houses in Astana and Almaty. According to project organizer Victoria Torgunakova, about 20,000 tickets have been sold to date.

Photo credit: Soltan Zheksenbekov/Kazinform

“We expect around 35,000 spectators in each city, Almaty and Astana, on all show days. We anticipate full houses very soon. Each city will host seven performances: evening shows on weekdays and morning, afternoon, and evening shows on weekends. Each performance has a capacity of around 5,000 spectators,” Victoria Torgunakova said.

Photo credit: Soltan Zheksenbekov/Kazinform

She noted that preparations for the tour took more than a year and a half.

“Today, only two venues in Kazakhstan fully meet the circus’ requirements – in Almaty and Astana. In February, we conducted inspections of the venues with Cirque du Soleil engineers. Load-bearing structures, engineering system stability, power supply reliability, and internet connectivity were assessed. Only after receiving positive conclusions from the engineers was the decision made to proceed with the show and launch ticket sales,” the organizer explained.

Photo credit: Soltan Zheksenbekov/Kazinform

A defining feature of the show is its complex acrobatic performances, which the artists perform without safety equipment. The show OVO places special emphasis on musical accompaniment.

Photo credit: Soltan Zheksenbekov/Kazinform

All music was composed specifically for the show and performed live by the orchestra and vocalists.

“This show is primarily about classical circus, live music, and outstanding acrobatic skill. There are fewer technological effects and more stage artistry created in real time,” the organizer added.

Photo credit: Soltan Zheksenbekov/Kazinform

Cirque du Soleil brings together performers from around the world. The show features 53 artists from 25 countries who speak 17 different languages.

Photo credit: Soltan Zheksenbekov/Kazinform

“OVO is a clear example of what a world-class show should be. Hosting such a large-scale production in Kazakhstan is truly a special event,” organizers said.

Photo credit: Soltan Zheksenbekov/Kazinform

Throughout the performance, artists dressed as unusual insect-like characters actively engaged with the audience, creating a vibrant atmosphere inside the venue.

Photo credit: Soltan Zheksenbekov/Kazinform

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Cirque du Soleil would bring its latest show, OVO, to Kazakhstan, with performances scheduled for June 4-7 at Barys Arena in Astana and for June 11-15 at Almaty Arena in Almaty.