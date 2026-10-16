CineCrossroads: What to watch this weekend - “Heart of the Beast,” “City of God” and “Fantastic Mr. Fox”

Movie of the Week: Heart of the Beast (2026)

In the wilderness, survival depends on trust between a man and his most loyal companion.

Directed by David Ayer, Heart of the Beast stars Brad Pitt as James Belmont, a Special Forces officer who survives a devastating plane crash alongside his combat dog, Odin. Stranded deep in the Alaskan wilderness, the pair must confront extreme weather, dangerous terrain and the physical limits of their endurance.

Belmont’s military experience gives him the skills needed to stay alive, but the isolation forces him to rely equally on Odin. Their relationship forms the emotional center of the film, transforming a traditional survival thriller into a story about loyalty, trauma and the bond between humans and animals.

Released in cinemas on September 25, Heart of the Beast reunites Pitt with Ayer after their collaboration on the 2014 war drama Fury. It is a fitting choice for viewers seeking action, striking natural landscapes and an emotional story about companionship under the most difficult circumstances.

Classic Pick: City of God (2002)

In a neighborhood ruled by violence, a camera offers one young man a different path.

Directed by Fernando Meirelles and Kátia Lund, City of God follows several interconnected lives in a housing project outside Rio de Janeiro. At the center of the story is Rocket, a quiet boy who dreams of becoming a photographer rather than joining the criminal world surrounding him.

As rival gangs compete for control, Rocket documents a community shaped by poverty, ambition and fear. His photographs gradually become both a record of the violence and a possible route out of it.

Driven by energetic editing, vivid performances and an unforgettable visual style, City of God presents violence without turning it into simple entertainment. More than two decades after its release, it remains a powerful examination of how opportunity, environment and personal choices can determine the course of a life.

Family Pick: Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009)

Some animals are simply not made for an ordinary life.

Directed by Wes Anderson and based on Roald Dahl’s beloved book, Fantastic Mr. Fox follows a former thief who has promised his wife that he will leave his dangerous habits behind. Years later, frustrated by domestic routine, Mr. Fox secretly begins stealing from three wealthy and ruthless farmers.

His actions place his family and the entire local animal community in danger. To protect them, he must use the same intelligence and daring that created the crisis in the first place.

Featuring stop-motion animation and the voices of George Clooney, Meryl Streep and Jason Schwartzman, Fantastic Mr. Fox combines dry humor, family adventure and carefully crafted visuals. Beneath its playful surface is a thoughtful story about identity, responsibility and learning to protect the people who depend on us.

You can read last week’s edition of CineCrossroads here.