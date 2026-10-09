CineCrossroads: “7 Bandits,” “Seven Samurai,” and “The Bad Guys”

Movie of the Week: 7 Bandits (2026)

The future of Kazakhstan rests in the hands of seven people who have spent their lives breaking the law.

Directed by Kuanysh Beisek, 7 Bandits combines historical fiction, action and the mechanics of a classic heist thriller. The story begins when prominent Kazakh statesman Dinmukhamed Kunayev gathers seven professional criminals and entrusts them with a highly dangerous secret mission.

Their objective is to steal a nuclear detonator and prevent a devastating explosion at the Semipalatinsk Test Site. Each member of the group brings a different criminal skill to the operation, forcing them to rely on cunning, experience and uneasy cooperation as they confront a threat with consequences extending far beyond their own survival.

The premise turns familiar screen criminals into unlikely defenders of the country, creating a story in which qualities once used for personal gain become essential to a national mission. At the same time, its setting connects the adventure to one of the most painful chapters in Kazakhstan’s history.

Released in Kazakh cinemas on September 24, 7 Bandits offers local audiences an ambitious mixture of suspense, historical imagination and large-scale action.

Classic Pick: Seven Samurai (1954)

Before cinema became filled with teams of specialists, Akira Kurosawa created one of the most influential examples.

Set in 16th-century Japan, Seven Samurai follows a farming village threatened by bandits who repeatedly steal its harvest. Unable to defend themselves, the villagers recruit seven masterless samurai, led by the experienced and compassionate Kambei.

The warriors must train the frightened farmers, prepare the village’s defenses and learn to fight together despite their different personalities and backgrounds. What begins as a practical arrangement gradually develops into a powerful story about courage, sacrifice and responsibility.

Its influence can be seen across action, western and adventure cinema, particularly in stories where a small group is assembled to complete a dangerous mission. Epic in scale but deeply human, Seven Samurai remains a defining film about people who choose to risk their lives for others.

Family Pick: The Bad Guys (2022)

Can a lifetime of criminal experience become a force for good?

Based on Aaron Blabey’s children’s book series, The Bad Guys follows a stylish gang of animal criminals led by the confident Mr. Wolf. After their latest robbery fails, the group agrees to pretend that they have reformed in order to avoid prison.

The plan becomes complicated when Mr. Wolf begins to enjoy helping others and wonders whether the gang could genuinely change. His growing doubts place him between his old friends, public expectations and a much larger criminal plot.

Fast, colorful and filled with playful heist sequences, The Bad Guys is an entertaining family film about friendship, reputation and second chances. Like 7 Bandits, it imagines what might happen when skilled criminals are given an opportunity to use their unusual talents for something greater than themselves.

You can read last week’s edition of CineCrossroads here.