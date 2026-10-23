CineCrossroads: What to watch this weekend - “Clayface,” “The Mask,” and “Megamind”

Movie of the Week: Clayface (2026)

Behind every face is a story, but Matt Hagen is about to lose both.

Directed by James Watkins, Clayface presents the origin of one of the most unusual villains from Batman’s rogues gallery. Tom Rhys Harries stars as Hagen, a rising actor whose promising career is destroyed after a violent attack leaves him severely disfigured.

Desperate to recover his appearance and return to the screen, Hagen turns to scientist Caitlyn Corr, played by Naomi Ackie, and agrees to undergo an experimental treatment. The procedure initially appears successful, but its effects soon transform his body into an unstable, clay-like form capable of assuming other identities.

Rather than following the structure of a conventional superhero film, Clayface combines psychological thriller, tragedy and body horror. Hagen’s transformation gives him extraordinary abilities, but it also weakens his grip on reality and drives him towards revenge.

Written by Mike Flanagan and Hossein Amini, the film also stars Max Minghella, Eddie Marsan and David Dencik. Released in cinemas on October 23, Clayface explores identity, ambition and the dangerous pursuit of physical perfection.

Classic Pick: The Mask (1994)

What if putting on a new face allowed you to become everything you were too afraid to be?

Directed by Chuck Russell, The Mask stars Jim Carrey as Stanley Ipkiss, a shy and frequently overlooked bank clerk whose life changes when he discovers a mysterious wooden mask. After placing it over his face, Stanley transforms into a green-faced figure with extraordinary powers, unstoppable confidence and the energy of a living cartoon.

The mask gives Stanley the courage to pursue singer Tina Carlyle, played by Cameron Diaz, but it also attracts the attention of dangerous criminals. As his second identity becomes increasingly difficult to control, Stanley must decide whether real confidence can exist without magic.

Combining comedy, romance and inventive visual effects, The Mask became one of the defining films of Carrey’s career. Like Clayface, it explores physical transformation and hidden identity, but approaches those ideas with color, humor and playful chaos.

Family Pick: Megamind (2010)

What happens when a villain finally wins?

Directed by Tom McGrath, Megamind follows a blue-skinned alien who has spent his life trying to defeat Metro Man, the celebrated protector of Metro City. When Megamind unexpectedly succeeds, he discovers that ruling the city is far less satisfying than fighting for it.

Without a hero to oppose him, Megamind creates a new one. However, the experiment quickly goes wrong, forcing the self-proclaimed villain to decide whether he is capable of becoming the person he always believed he could never be.

Featuring the voices of Will Ferrell, Tina Fey, Brad Pitt and Jonah Hill, Megamind combines superhero action with comedy and family adventure. Like Clayface, it explores how public labels can shape a person’s identity, while suggesting that individuals are not permanently defined by the roles assigned to them.

You can read last week’s edition of CineCrossroads here.