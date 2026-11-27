Movie of the Week: The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth (2026)

Brad Pitt returns as Hollywood stuntman Cliff Booth in The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth, directed by David Fincher from a screenplay by Quentin Tarantino.

Set in 1977, eight years after the events of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, the film finds Cliff working as a bartender, projectionist and occasional fixer. His unusual skills are once again needed when a talent agent contacts him on behalf of a television star known for performing his own stunts.

What begins as another Hollywood assignment draws Cliff into a world of murder, blackmail, theft and extortion. The cast also includes Elizabeth Debicki, Scott Caan, Carla Gugino, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Peter Weller.

Released globally in IMAX on November 25, the film combines vintage crime, dark comedy and a behind-the-scenes look at a changing Hollywood. It is scheduled to arrive on Netflix on December 23.

Classic Pick: Catch Me If You Can (2002)

Directed by Steven Spielberg, Catch Me If You Can follows Frank Abagnale Jr., a talented young impersonator played by Leonardo DiCaprio.

After his family falls apart, Frank runs away and begins creating new identities. Using charm, confidence and forged documents, he poses as an airline pilot, a doctor and a lawyer while travelling across the United States.

Tom Hanks plays FBI agent Carl Hanratty, who becomes determined to capture him. Their pursuit develops into a clever game in which Frank constantly remains one step ahead, although his exciting new life gradually becomes increasingly lonely.

Inspired by Abagnale’s autobiographical book, the film balances crime, comedy and family drama. DiCaprio’s energetic performance is matched by Hanks’ restrained portrayal of an investigator who slowly begins to understand the young fugitive he is chasing.

Family Pick: Kubo and the Two Strings (2016)

Produced by animation studio LAIKA, Kubo and the Two Strings follows a young storyteller living in a fantastical version of ancient Japan.

Kubo uses music and magical origami to entertain the people of his village. After accidentally summoning a spirit from his family’s past, he is forced to begin a dangerous journey and uncover the truth about his father, a legendary samurai.

Accompanied by the protective Monkey and the good-natured warrior Beetle, Kubo searches for three pieces of magical armor that may help him defeat the Moon King.

Directed by Travis Knight, the film combines detailed stop-motion animation with an emotional story about memory, loss and the bonds connecting generations. Its imaginative action and striking visual style make it an engaging choice for families, particularly those with older children.

You can read last week’s edition of CineCrossroads here.