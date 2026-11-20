The selection begins with the return of Panem in The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, followed by the animated classic The Iron Giant and the imaginative family adventure The Lego Movie. Qazinform News Agency wishes you an enjoyable and suitably thrilling viewing experience.

Movie of the Week: The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping (2026)

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping takes audiences back to Panem 24 years before the events of the original film series.

The story follows 16-year-old Haymitch Abernathy, played by Joseph Zada, as he is selected to represent District 12 in the 50th Hunger Games, also known as the Second Quarter Quell. This time, the Capitol doubles the number of tributes, sending 48 young people into the arena.

Haymitch forms an alliance with fellow tribute Maysilee Donner, played by Mckenna Grace, and joins a group determined to challenge the Games from within.

The film explores the experiences that transformed Haymitch from a rebellious teenager into the troubled mentor audiences met in the original series. It also promises to reveal how his defiance helped inspire the resistance that would eventually spread across Panem.

Directed by Francis Lawrence, the film also stars Ralph Fiennes as President Snow, alongside Jesse Plemons, Glenn Close, Kieran Culkin, Elle Fanning and Maya Hawke.

Opening in our cinemas on November 19, the prequel explores the experiences that shaped Haymitch and helped plant the seeds of Panem’s future rebellion.

Classic Pick: The Iron Giant (1999)

Directed by Brad Bird, The Iron Giant tells the story of Hogarth Hughes, a young boy who discovers a giant robot near his hometown during the Cold War.

Despite being designed as a weapon, the Giant is gentle, curious and capable of choosing his own path. Hogarth attempts to protect his new friend from a suspicious government agent who sees the robot only as a threat.

Based on Ted Hughes’ book The Iron Man, the film combines science fiction with a moving message about friendship, fear and personal choice. Its central idea is simple but powerful: individuals are not defined by what others expect them to become.

This theme makes The Iron Giant a natural companion to Sunrise on the Reaping. Haymitch and the Giant are both placed inside violent systems, yet each must decide whether to follow the role assigned to them.

Family Pick: The Lego Movie (2014)

The Lego Movie follows Emmet, an ordinary construction worker who always follows instructions and rarely questions the world around him.

His predictable life changes when he discovers the Piece of Resistance and is mistaken for a legendary hero destined to stop President Business from freezing the Lego universe permanently.

Joined by Wyldstyle, Vitruvius, Batman and a group of inventive Master Builders, Emmet learns that creativity is more powerful than unquestioning obedience.

Directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, the film combines colorful animation and energetic humor with a thoughtful message about individuality. Like Haymitch, Emmet begins as an apparently ordinary participant in a controlled society but discovers that one person’s decision to resist can inspire others.

From the arena of Panem to a Cold War town and a universe built from plastic bricks, all three films remind viewers that identity is shaped by choices rather than rules imposed by others.

You can read last week’s edition of CineCrossroads here.