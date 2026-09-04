CineCrossroads: “Fall 2: Deadpoint,” “Do the Right Thing,” and “Home Alone 2”

Movie of the Week - Fall 2: Deadpoint (2026)

The higher the climb, the more terrifying the fall.

Directed by Peter and Michael Spierig, Fall 2: Deadpoint continues the survival thriller franchise with a new high-altitude nightmare. Grieving the loss of her sister, Jax, played by Harriet Slater, joins her sister’s friend Luce, portrayed by Arsema Thomas, on a dangerous climb across Mount Kwan in Thailand.

Their journey takes a disastrous turn when a rockslide leaves them trapped thousands of feet above the ground. With no easy route to safety, the two climbers must confront the unforgiving landscape, painful memories and their own fears.

Released in US cinemas on September 2, the sequel aims to deliver another vertigo-inducing experience built around exposure, isolation and the instinct to survive. Fall 2: Deadpoint is a tense choice for viewers who prefer thrillers best experienced on the largest possible screen.

Classic Pick - Do the Right Thing (1989)

On the hottest day of the year, tensions reach boiling point in a Brooklyn neighborhood.

Written and directed by Spike Lee, Do the Right Thing follows the residents of Bedford-Stuyvesant as everyday disagreements gradually develop into a devastating confrontation. Lee also stars as Mookie, a pizza delivery worker caught between the neighborhoods community and his Italian-American employers.

Energetic, colorful and deeply unsettling, the film explores racism, inequality, police violence and the consequences of anger left unresolved. More than three decades later, its questions remain urgent, while its refusal to offer simple answers continues to provoke discussion.

Family Choice - Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992)

Kevin McCallister is alone again, but this time he has the whole of New York City to explore.

After boarding the wrong flight, Kevin, played by Macaulay Culkin, finds himself separated from his family during the Christmas holidays. Armed with his father’s credit card, he checks into the Plaza Hotel and enjoys the city until he encounters his old enemies, Harry and Marv.

With elaborate traps, festive scenery and plenty of comic chaos, Home Alone 2: Lost in New York remains a warm and entertaining holiday favorite for the entire family.

You can read last week’s edition of CineCrossroads here.