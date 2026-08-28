CineCrossroads: “Mutiny,” “Sherlock Jr.,” and “Rush Hour”

Movie of the Week - Mutiny (2026)

Jason Statham is back, and once again he finds himself surrounded by people who seriously underestimated him.

Mutiny follows Cole Reed, a former Special Forces soldier and New York police officer who now works in private security. After his billionaire friend and employer Tibu Campallo is murdered, Reed suddenly finds himself framed for the crime and forced to go on the run.

Determined to discover who is responsible, Reed boards a cargo ship connected to the conspiracy. What begins as an attempt to clear his name soon develops into something much larger, with Reed uncovering an international criminal operation while fighting his way through enemies aboard the vessel.

Directed by Jean-François Richet, the action thriller also stars Annabelle Wallis, Roland Møller, Jason Wong and Adrian Lester. Statham also serves as one of the film's producers through his production company Punch Palace Productions.

Released on August 21, Mutiny delivers exactly the kind of physical action associated with Statham's career, including close-quarters fights, gun battles and chase sequences.

For viewers looking for a straightforward action movie built around one man against overwhelming odds, Mutiny makes for an energetic weekend choice.

Classic Pick - Sherlock Jr. (1924)

What happens when an ordinary cinema projectionist dreams of becoming the world's greatest detective?

Buster Keaton's Sherlock Jr. begins with a young projectionist who spends his spare time studying how to become a detective. When a rival steals a pocket watch belonging to his girlfriend's father and frames him for the crime, his detective ambitions suddenly face their first real test.

But the film soon leaves ordinary reality behind. Falling asleep while working in the projection booth, Keaton's character dreams that he walks directly into the movie playing on the screen, where he becomes the brilliant detective Sherlock Jr. and encounters a cinematic version of his own troubles.

Keaton combines physical comedy, elaborate stunts and remarkably inventive visual effects, particularly in the famous sequence where his character enters the movie screen and is suddenly transported between completely different locations.

Keaton's fearless approach to physical comedy and practical stunt work went on to influence generations of performers and filmmakers. Jackie Chan, in particular, has frequently cited Keaton as an inspiration, adopting a similar approach that combines dangerous stunts, precise timing and comedy, often performing the action himself rather than relying on doubles.

At barely 45 minutes, Sherlock Jr. demonstrates just how imaginative silent cinema could be. More than a century after its release, its visual comedy and playful exploration of the boundary between movies and reality remain remarkably fresh.

Family Choice - Rush Hour (1998)

One barely speaks. The other never stops talking. Somehow, they have to solve a kidnapping together.

When the young daughter of a Chinese diplomat is kidnapped in Los Angeles, Hong Kong Chief Inspector Lee arrives to assist with the investigation. The FBI, however, would rather keep him away from the case and assigns outspoken LAPD detective James Carter to watch him.

Neither man is particularly happy with the arrangement. Lee is disciplined, focused and prefers to let his martial arts do the talking. Carter is loud, confident and convinced that he can handle almost anything alone. Once they realize they have both been pushed aside, however, they decide to investigate the kidnapping themselves.

Directed by Brett Ratner, Rush Hour succeeds largely because of the chemistry between Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker. Chan brings his trademark combination of martial arts, physical comedy and elaborate stunt work, while Tucker provides a constant stream of jokes and rapid-fire dialogue.

The combination turned Rush Hour into a major box-office success and launched a film series built around Lee and Carter's unlikely friendship.

More than 25 years later, the first film remains an entertaining mix of action and comedy, proving that sometimes the most mismatched partners make the best team.

You can read last week’s edition of CineCrossroads here.