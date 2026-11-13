Top 10 films to remind you of human kindness

Forrest Gump (1994)

Forrest grows up in Alabama with a mother who believes in him despite others’ doubts. His life takes him through war, a shrimping business and encounters with American presidents. Through it all, he keeps his promises and cares for the people he loves.

Paddington 2 (2017)

Paddington finds the perfect birthday present for Aunt Lucy: a pop-up book. He takes odd jobs to afford it, but a thief gets there first. The bear finds himself accused of a crime he did not commit. Even then, Paddington keeps treating others with courtesy and care.

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris (2022)

London cleaner Ada Harris spends her days looking after other people’s homes. Then a Dior dress gives her a dream of her own. She saves enough to travel to Paris, but money cannot open every door. Her warmth and determination win over people who initially dismiss her.

Wonder (2017)

August “Auggie” Pullman was born with facial differences and has been educated at home. Now, he is entering a mainstream school for the first time. Making friends means facing classmates who do not always treat him kindly.

The Intern (2015)

Retirement leaves 70-year-old widower Ben Whittaker looking for something to do. He joins an online fashion company through a senior internship program. Its founder, Jules Ostin, initially doubts him because of his age. But his patience and practical support gradually win her over, leading to an unexpected friendship.

Chef (2014)

Chef Carl Casper quits his restaurant job after a clash with its owner. A food truck gives him a fresh start and a reason to travel. His son and a fellow cook join the journey. Between sandwiches and busy service stops, Carl rediscovers his enthusiasm for cooking.

Luca (2021)

Luca and his new friend Alberto explore a town on the Italian Riviera. Their summer promises gelato, pasta and dreams of scooter rides. But both boys hide a secret. They are sea monsters.

Klaus (2019)

A spoiled young postman arrives in a frozen town divided by feuding families. Desperate to get letters moving, he teams up with a lonely toymaker named Klaus. Their gifts give children a reason to write and neighbors a reason to reconnect. What begins as a selfish plan slowly changes the whole town.

The Wild Robot (2024)

Robot Roz accidentally kills a mother goose and destroys her nest on a remote island. One egg survives, and the gosling that hatches sees Roz as his mother. With help from a fox, she raises him and prepares him for migration. As she learns to care for him, an unexpected family takes shape.

The Intouchables (2011)

Philippe, a wealthy man with quadriplegia, hires Driss, a young man recently released from prison. Their different backgrounds and temperaments lead to clashes, jokes and friendship.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency featured films and series exploring the world of espionage in its CineCrossroads series. The selection marked Kazakhstan’s Foreign Intelligence Day on November 5.