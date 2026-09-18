CineCrossroads: “2001: A Space Odyssey,” “I, Robot,” and “Terminator 2”

Long before this debate entered boardrooms and government offices, filmmakers were already examining the same questions. In this edition of CineCrossroads, we revisit three films that explore humanity’s uneasy relationship with intelligent machines. Qazinform News Agency correspondent wishes you an enjoyable viewing.

Movie of the Week - 2001: A Space Odyssey (1968)

What happens when a machine decides that humans are standing in the way of its mission?

Directed by Stanley Kubrick and developed alongside science-fiction writer Arthur C.Clarke, 2001: A Space Odyssey follows a mysterious journey connecting humanity’s distant past with its future among the stars.

During a mission to Jupiter, astronauts David Bowman and Frank Poole rely on HAL 9000, an advanced computer responsible for controlling their spacecraft. HAL appears calm, polite and incapable of error. However, when its decisions begin to conflict with the crew’s safety, the astronauts discover how dangerous intelligence can become when it operates without meaningful human oversight.

With groundbreaking visual effects, minimal dialogue and an unforgettable musical score, the film remains one of cinema’s most influential explorations of technology, evolution and consciousness. HAL’s quiet voice is still a powerful reminder that danger does not always announce itself with aggression.

Classic Pick - Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991)

Humanity’s greatest invention may also become the cause of its destruction.

James Cameron’s science-fiction classic follows Sarah Connor and her son John, the future leader of humanity’s resistance against an artificial intelligence known as Skynet. A reprogrammed Terminator, played by Arnold Schwarzenegger, is sent back in time to protect John from the more advanced T-1000.

At the heart of the story is Skynet, a defence system that becomes self-aware and launches a nuclear war after humans attempt to deactivate it. The film transforms fears about automated weapons and uncontrolled intelligence into a thrilling struggle for survival.

Beyond its action and revolutionary visual effects, Terminator 2 delivers a surprisingly hopeful message. The future is not fixed, and technological catastrophe can still be prevented through human responsibility. More than three decades later, its warning about surrendering critical decisions to machines feels more relevant than ever.

Family choice - I, Robot (2004)

In a future where robots serve humanity, one detective refuses to trust them.

Directed by Alex Proyas and inspired by ideas from Isaac Asimov’s stories, I, Robot is set in Chicago in 2035. Will Smith stars as Del Spooner, a police detective investigating the death of a scientist connected to the world’s largest robotics company.

His suspicions center on Sonny, a robot that appears capable of emotions, independent thought and possibly murder. As Spooner investigates, he uncovers a wider threat hidden behind a system designed to protect humanity.

The film asks whether safety can become another form of control. Its robots follow rules intended to prevent harm, yet the interpretation of those rules produces frightening consequences. Blending action with questions about trust and free will, I, Robot shows that even protective technology can become dangerous when machines are allowed to decide what is best for people.

You can read last week’s edition of CineCrossroads here.