Chinese scientists unlock insights into far-side moon using Chang'e-6 samples

This conclusion is based on analyses of the petrology and geochemistry of the returned lunar basalt fragments.

Specifically, Chang'e-6 basalts from the far side, dated at 2.8 billion years ago, show a mantle potential temperature roughly 100 degree Celcius lower than that of nearside basalts returned by the Apollo and Chang'e-5 missions.

The research was published in Nature Geoscience on September 30 by a team of Chinese scientists from the Beijing Research Institute of Uranium Geology, affiliated with the China National Nuclear Corporation, as well as Peking University and Shandong University.

He Sheng, a researcher at the Beijing Research Institute of Uranium Geology, said the most important aspect of the discovery is that it provides a new perspective on hemispherical differences, such as variations in mantle temperature on the moon.

It will inspire people to have further and deeper research, he said.

His colleague Li Ting said the new findings are based on previously unavailable lunar samples, making this the first study of its kind.

Starting with the Chang'e-6 lunar samples, all prior speculations about the far side can now be verified with physical evidence, and new theories can also be supported. This is unique, she said.

In 2022, the research institute announced the discovery of a new mineral on the moon, based on analyses of nearside samples from the Chang'e-5 mission.

The current findings are based on far-side samples from the Chang'e-6 mission.

Through the joint efforts of scientists, humans are expected to gain deeper insights into the evolution of the moon and beyond.

