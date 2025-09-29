NASA announces date of first crewed Moon mission in 50 years

The crew will include four astronauts: Commander Reid Wiseman, Pilot Victor Glover, and Mission Specialist Christina Koch (all from NASA), as well as Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen. They are set for about 10 days in space, flying around the Moon before returning to Earth.

The main objective of Artemis II is to verify the reliability of the Orion spacecraft and the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket under deep space conditions. NASA emphasizes that the mission will lay the foundation for Artemis III, which aims to land astronauts on the lunar surface.

After liftoff, the SLS will place Orion into Earth orbit, where the spacecraft will make several laps to test its systems. Orion will then transition to a “free-return” trajectory around the Moon, relying on the combined gravity of the Earth and Moon to guide it safely back home.

At an early stage of the mission, the crew will conduct a manual piloting demonstration during rendezvous with the rocket’s upper stage, practicing skills needed for future dockings.

During the mission, Orion will travel approximately 4,700 kilometers beyond the far side of the Moon, offering the crew unique views of both the lunar surface and Earth.

The astronauts will test life support systems in various modes, from exercise to rest, and will also check the functionality of the radiation shelter. Orion will undergo communication and navigation trials through NASA’s Deep Space Network, which will be essential for future long-distance missions.

The scientific program of the mission includes observations of lunar geological features such as craters, ancient lava flows, and other formations. These findings will provide valuable preparation for research during future expeditions.

NASA notes that the Artemis program is aimed not only at returning humans to the Moon but also at building a foundation for the first crewed missions to Mars.

