Chinese scientists discover new mineral from lunar meteorite

The newly discovered Cerium-Magnesium Changesite is colorless, transparent, and brittle. It exhibits a glassy luster and shows a distinct fluorescence effect. The grain size ranges from about three to 25 micrometers, typically less than 10 micrometers, which is roughly one twenty-fifth the diameter of a human hair.

Why it is new is that when it was formed, it experienced two different conditions. The physical condition was temperature and pressure, while the chemical condition was its element content. The discovery of a new mineral in extraterrestrial space would indicate that conditions once existed beyond Earth that have never occurred on our planet. If the same mineral is later found on Earth, it would suggest our planet once experienced similar conditions, allowing us to use it to infer and compare broader geological and celestial activities, said Che Xiaochao, associate researcher of the Institute of Geology of the Chinese Academy of Geological Sciences.

The Cerium-Magnesium Changesite was discovered in the first lunar meteorite that fell in China. It is a single spherical meteorite weighing 44 grams, with a dark molten shell on its surface.

An expert said that discovering new minerals from lunar meteorites can not only broaden people's understanding of the universe but also provide new formulas for the field of synthetic materials.

Cerium-Magnesium Changesite is found to have a fluorescent effect, which has promising potential applications in producing LEDs. Its rare earth element ratio, its magnesium and iron content, as well as the characteristic changes in its crystal structure, can provide important references for synthetic materials, said Qu Kai, a member of the Commission of New Minerals and Mineral Names of the Chinese Society of Mineralogy, Petrology and Geochemistry.

Previously, it was reported researchers from the Chinese Academy of Sciences have unveiled an innovative green extraction technology capable of efficiently recovering critical metals essential for the rapidly expanding clean energy sector.