China unveils breakthrough green tech for metal extraction

The new method, based on advanced membrane separation, offers a solution to longstanding challenges associated with traditional extraction techniques, which are often energy-intensive, inefficient and environmentally harmful.



The breakthrough comes amid accelerating demand for key materials used in renewable energy, electric vehicles, and advanced industrial technologies. As countries intensify efforts to meet climate targets, securing stable supplies of critical metals has become increasingly important.



Conventional extraction methods rely heavily on chemical processes, leading to pollution and high energy consumption. In contrast, the newly developed approach provides a cleaner alternative by enabling selective separation of metal ions with minimal environmental impact.



The research team drew inspiration from natural biological systems, particularly the way cells selectively transport ions. By replicating this mechanism, scientists engineered microscopic channels that allow only specific metal ions to pass through in a controlled sequence.



In experimental conditions, the technology demonstrated the ability to extract target metals from complex environments, including natural seawater, while effectively excluding competing elements. The system also showed potential for continuous operation, indicating strong prospects for industrial-scale application.



The method can be adapted to recover a range of valuable metals, including those widely used in energy storage, electronics, and advanced manufacturing, by adjusting the chemical properties of the membrane.



Earlier, it was reported that Chinese scientists had shed light on how brain switches between thinking and perceiving.