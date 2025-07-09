Chinese companies actively invest in green projects of Kazakhstan, Jiang Wei

The Chinese Consul General in Almaty, Kazakhstan is Jiang Wei, addressed the Qazaq Invest Forum-2025. She noted the special role of Almaty and Almaty region in the country’s economic development and highlighted the significance of the China-Kazakhstan partnership.

She said China and Kazakhstan are good neighbors with common mountains and rivers, good friends, and reliable partners that help each other achieve success.

She stressed that thanks to the strategic leadership of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and China’s President Xi Jinping, the relations between the two countries reached an eternal strategic partnership. The recent visit of the President of China to Astana and participation in the II China-Central Asia Summit prove mutual commitment to cooperation.

Following the visit, the two states signed tens of bilateral agreements, mutual trade reached a record of 43.8 billion US dollars, 6.8% up.

The General Consul also focused on the green agenda. She said China is the world’s largest investor in the sphere of renewable energy sources and actively invests in green projects in Kazakhstan.

For the past five years, China has infused over 3 billion US dollars into Kazakhstan’s RES. The largest investors from China actively participate in the development of green energy projects in Kazakhstan.

Besides, a memorandum on the launch of the Kazakh-Asia Investment Fund transnational fund with a capital of 10 billion US dollars, agreements worth over 224 billion tenge were signed as part of the investment forum.

As earlier reported, 2,694 Kazakhstani companies are included in China’s registry of overseas exporters and manufacturers who have the right to export their products to the country.