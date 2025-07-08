EN
    Above 2,600 Kazakhstani companies included in China’s registry of exporters

    11:48, 8 July 2025

    2,694 Kazakhstani companies are included in China’s registry of overseas exporters and manufacturers who have the right to export their products to the country, Kazakh Agriculture Minister Aidarbek Saparbayev told the Government's meeting, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    export import
    Photo credit: Agriculture Ministry

    This year Kazakhstan and China signed the protocol on poultry meat exports. The sides also signed the protocols on the export of frozen beef, lamb meat, pork meat, honey, fish, dairy products, broodmares, meat horses, beef cattle, and poultry meat.

    Earlier the Minister said since the beginning of the year, the country's head count of cattle jumped by 23.4% up to 9.6 million, small stock increased by 7.8% up to 26.3 million, horse population rose by 12.2% up to 5 million, camel stock by 8.5% up to 321,300, and poultry population by 2.2% up to 47,7000.

