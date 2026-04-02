China's surgical robots serve patients worldwide

About two hours later, the surgery was successfully completed, boosting the doctor's confidence in promoting the technology back home.

Suwalski, director of the National Medical Institute under Poland's Ministry of the Interior and Administration, said the surgical field was exceptionally clear, while the patient experienced less bleeding compared with traditional open chest surgery.

The surgery was one of seven remote operations successfully conducted at the international remote robotic center of the West China Hospital of Sichuan University earlier this month in Chengdu, the provincial capital.

Inaugurated on March 21, the center aims to become an international smart-surgery platform, promoting a shift in medical services from "bringing patients in" to "sending technologies out."

Wu Hong, a liver transplant expert and also vice president of the hospital, said the establishment of the center means a tangible medical benefit for patients.

He highlighted hepatobiliary and pancreatic surgery as examples: "Compared with traveling to Chengdu for the surgery, patients and their families can now undergo robot-assisted surgery in their hometowns, cutting financial and time burdens by up to 80 percent."

To ensure safety during remote surgery, a professional team comprising surgical specialists, anesthesiologists, nursing staff, network engineers and equipment engineers has been set up at the center, operating under a 24/7 emergency response mechanism.

A Brazilian doctor, Carlos Eduardo Domene, also performed surgery from the center on a patient over 10,000 km away in Brazil via the remote robotic surgery system.

Also the president of Brazilian Robotics Association, Domene marveled at the device's ultra-high-definition, zero-latency performance.

"China's top-tier medical technologies and equipment are now being introduced to Brazil through the Belt and Road Initiative, benefiting more patients across South America," Domene added.

The year 2026 marks a milestone for China's surgical robot industry, as the release of the country's first guidelines on pricing for such services is expected to usher in a new phase of regulated growth, driven by both policy support and rising market demand.

Meanwhile, on a broader global scale, China's surgical robots have already drawn increasing attention. According to data from the China Chamber of Commerce for Import and Export of Medicines and Health Products, the export of China's surgical robots soared 368.1 percent year on year in 2025, reflecting the rapidly rising global recognition of China-made medical equipment in terms of both technological capability and international competitiveness.

As the Belt and Road Initiative continues to advance, Chinese surgical robots and other medical devices are speeding up their expansion into overseas markets.

The country's exports of medical equipment totaled 45.8 billion U.S. dollars in 2025, up 62.4 percent compared with 2019, said the China Association of Medical Equipment, adding that China's medical equipment sector has been shifting from a cost-driven competitive edge to one based on technology and brand strength.

At an international surgical robots conference held in late March in Chengdu, more than 700 experts and scholars from countries and regions across North America, Europe and Asia discussed innovation and development in surgical robot technologies.

Luo Fengming, president of the West China Hospital of Sichuan University, said at the conference that the inauguration of the hospital's international remote robotic center will continue to promote the innovative development of surgical robot technologies.

The hospital also plans to establish a surgical robot remote control center in Egypt this July to support the local adoption of the technology and help doctors enhance their ability in this field, ultimately benefiting patients there.

For the next stage, Luo believes efforts should focus on improving the remote surgery network and further exploring technological innovation, clinical translation, talent training and other aspects.

"Through closer international collaboration, we will work together to advance surgical robots into a technology that is more precise, intelligent and accessible," said Luo.

Earlier, it was reported that China had unveiled the world’s longest escalator.